Idaho GOP Sen. Mike Crapo, when it was his turn to question U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett late today, made much of what he called “the one clue we have” about whether she would strike down the Affordable Care Act and its guarantee of coverage for pre-existing conditions if she sits on a case the court will take up Nov. 10.
Crapo questioned Coney Barrett about a “moot court” session she participated in as part of a William & Mary Law School educational session in Virginia via Zoom last month, at which judges, law professors and others demonstrated for law students how courts work – and they considered the very issues in the case, Texas v. California, that will be before the court next month.
First, he asked Coney Barrett to explain the difference between the case that’s up next month, Texas v. California, and another that the high court already decided, NFIB v. Sibelius. She explained that in NFIB, the court held that the individual mandate in the Affordable Care Act was a tax, rather than a penalty, so it didn’t violate the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution. Now, in Texas v. California, several states are arguing that since Congress has eliminated the individual mandate, it no longer qualifies as a tax, because it doesn’t charge anything.
“So is it still a tax, and if it’s not a tax, can it be justified under Congress’ taxing power,” Coney Barrett said. The next question, she explained, is “severability.” That’s the question of whether if that one clause is no longer valid, the whole ACA should fall, or whether it should still stand without that one clause.
“And how did you vote?” Crapo asked Coney Barrett, referring to the moot court exercise.
“I voted to say that it was unconstitutional but severable,” Coney Barrett responded.
Crapo said, “So you voted in favor – the one clue we might have as to your thoughts on the issue. … I’ll just say to the viewers, the one clue we have is your ruling in this moot court case. And I think that’s kind of an answer, frankly. To a lot of those who are raising this specter that you’re going to try to take the whole Affordable Care Act away from everyone because of this very narrow case that is in front of the Supreme Court.”
Coney Barrett responded, “I do want to be very clear, Sen. Crapo, for the record that it wasn’t designed to reflect my actual views. So to the extent that people think I might have been signaling to the president or anyone else what my views on the Affordable Care Act are, they couldn’t have taken any signal from that. I wasn’t trying to signal anything, because it was a mock exercise.”
During the course of the hearing, Coney Barrett has often cited the “Ginsburg Rule” from the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, that during confirmation hearings, prospective judges should give “no forecasts, no hints” as to how they might rule on a case that would come before them.
Crapo, a lawyer, said, "It was a mock case, it was a moot court. I understand that, very much."
Crapo also noted that during the Supreme Court’s most recent term, “Seven members of the court said that there’s a very strong presumption in favor of severability, rather than knocking down an entire statute.”
Coney Barrett responded, “That is true. It’s an established doctrine and it was reiterated even last term.”
Crapo said requiring coverage for people with pre-existing health conditions was widely supported among senators from both parties as the ACA was first being crafted. “There was no fight over that,” he said. “And in fact, I think every single U.S. senator wants to protect access to coverage for patients with pre-existing conditions, Republicans and Democrats.”
However, prior to passage of the ACA, insurance companies could exclude such conditions from coverage.
“This is an issue I really care about a lot,” Crapo declared. “I’m passionate about ensuring that all individuals, especially Idahoans, have affordable, quality health care coverage, and making sure that they have coverage for their pre-existing conditions is especially important.”
The Senate Judiciary Committee, on which Crapo serves, will continue its confirmation hearing Wednesday for Barrett, whom President Trump has nominated to fill the seat opened by Justice Ginsburg’s recent death.