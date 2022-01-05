Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo, who has served in the U.S. Senate for 24 years following three terms in the U.S. House, announced this morning that he'll seek a fifth six-year term in the Senate. Crapo made his announcement by issuing a brief statement via press release; here it is in full:
“We are in the middle of the most important fight for our future that most of us alive today have experienced. The threats to our values, our way of life and our Constitution itself are intense, extremely well-funded and well-organized. We must rise to that challenge and be heavily engaged in it. I am running for re-election to stay in this fight for a future that assures every American the freedoms so many have fought and died to protect. I will work hard to earn the honor and privilege to continue advocating for Idaho principles and values in the United States Senate.”
He did not elaborate on what "threats" he was referring to; I have asked his campaign for clarification.
Crapo served in the Idaho Senate from 1984 to 1992, prior to his first election to Congress; he was Idaho Senate president pro tem for four years. An attorney who was born and raised in Idaho Falls, Crapo is the former chairman of the Senate Banking Committee and currently is the ranking Republican on the Senate Finance Committee. He currently ranks 13th in overall Senate seniority.
In his long career, Crapo has weathered a DUI scandal and a cancer scare; here's a link to a profile I wrote of him in 2016; that year, he won his fourth six-year term in the Senate, becoming the first Idaho senator since Frank Church to do so.
According to the FEC, Crapo currently has $5.4 million cash on hand in his campaign fund. Thus far, three Republicans and one unaffiliated candidate have made preliminary filings to challenge Crapo but none have reported any fundraising or campaign activity; they include Michael Little, a disabled veteran from Weiser and first-time candidate who announced in November that he planned to run.
Crapo, 71, won re-election in 2016 with 66.1% of the vote.
