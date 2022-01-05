Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo, who has served in the U.S. Senate for 24 years following three terms in the U.S. House, announced Wednesday that he'll seek a fifth six-year term in the Senate, saying he wants to counter "threats to our values" from Democrats.
If successful, he'd become Idaho's second-longest serving senator after William Borah. Crapo, 71, a Republican, made his announcement by issuing a brief statement via press release; he said he’ll seek another term to combat “threats to our values, our way of life and our Constitution itself,” and “fight for a future that assures every American the freedoms so many have fought and died to protect.”
Crapo’s statement didn’t specify what threats he was referring to. Asked for clarification, his campaign cited “threats from Biden/Pelosi/Schumer,” the current Democratic president and House and Senate leaders, from “socialized economy” to “higher crime” to “haphazard withdrawal from Afghanistan.”
Asked about Crapo’s accomplishments over his current six-year term, his campaign cited financial reforms in the Dodd-Frank legislation; keeping tax-related provisions out of the proposed Build Back Better bill that President Joe Biden is continuing to push; sanctions against Russia; trade legislation; rural schools funding legislation; and legislation dealing with agriculture, timber, veterans, trade and more.
If re-elected, Crapo hopes to chair the Senate Finance Committee, which he’s in line to do if the Republicans retake the majority in the Senate.