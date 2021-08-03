Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, said, “The assignment given us to our peers by selecting us to sit on the Ethics Committee is a very difficult assignment. ... It’s one I do not take lightly.” Directly addressing Rep. Priscilla Giddings, though she didn’t attend today’s hearing, Crane said, “Twenty-five of your colleagues put forward a complaint” about Giddings’ conduct during the earlier ethics hearing regarding former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston. “They expressed concern that your behavior in doxing a 19-year-old volunteer was unacceptabe. As elected officials, we oftentimes say things that we later regret. I have found myself saying things sometimes that I later regretted and had to ask forgiveness. We are human, we make mistakes. However, I have found if I will humble myself and ask for forgiveness, most often most people are willing to forgive. I wish, Rep. Giddings, you would have taken this approach.”
Crane said he understood Giddings’ desire to get out von Ehlinger’s side of the story. “But I think you should have released his response that he made to the committee, not this news source story,” Crane said. “Was the House reputation damaged by releasing this story? Maybe. But the real damage … to the integrity of the House was how you responded. Under oath, when asked about releasing the photo, the posting of it, the administration of your Facebook account in the Aaron von Ehlinger hearing, you were not forthright.”
He recounted numerous recent statements from Giddings, including media interviews she’s given in which she claimed the ethics case was in response to her run for lieutenant governor; that all House Democrats and only “very progressive Republicans” signed the ethics complaints against her; that the committee acted “outside the bounds of law and order;” that ethics complaints are selectively pursued on political grounds; and more. “That is not true. That is false,” Crane said of Giddings’ statements.
“We have to take up every ethics complaint that comes before this committee,” Crane said. “We don’t get to choose. That’s what’s different about this assignment.”
He also called her charge in public comments that the House speaker somehow controls which ethics complaints are considered “patently false” and “an outright lie.”
“We contacted you eight, eight times,” Crane told Giddings. “We started on June 3rd.” He listed all the various notifications and requests the committee sent Giddings to “come and talk with us. … And yet you refused. That’s your decision. But don’t try to tell the citizens of the state of Idaho that we operate outside of House Rule 45. That is a bald-faced lie.”
He also noted Giddings’ statements during Monday’s ethics hearing that he said were untrue, including that she wasn’t given copies of the evidence against her. “That’s not true,” he said. “Don’t turn this into a trial where, ‘Poor me, they violated a rule.’ It’s not true,” he said. “Rep. Giddings, you were combative. You still refused to directly answer the questions the committee had for you. I had to admonish you to just answer the questions and not hedge, not play semantics, not play games.”
He said, “Rep. Giddings, you’re entitled to your own narrative, but you’re not entitled to make up your own facts.
“I was very disappointed by your behavior before the committee in the Aaron von Ehlinger hearing and again in yesterday’s committee hearing,” Crane said. “Your failure to listen to your colleagues talk about why they had filed the complaint … was stunning to me, not even showing the respect to your colleagues to show up and hear what they had to say. That’s problematic.”
“I hope this will serve as a learning opportunity for you,” he said. “And candidly, it pains me to have to punish you. But current and future legislators will look to the action of this committee, and I hope our action will serve as a guide light to what conduct is expected of legislators. When a legislator repeatedly tells half-truths, outright lies, fails to answer questions and be honest with the committee, this type of behavior will not be tolerated,” Crane said. “The Ethics Committee expects better conduct from its members in the House of Representatives, and the citizens of Idaho deserve better conduct from their legislators.”