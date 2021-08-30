Coronavirus image generic

Treasure Valley areas that have low rates of COVID-19 vaccination also have been a breeding ground for the delta variant of the coronavirus this summer, an analysis by the Idaho Capital Sun has found. Areas with higher uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine have mounted a stronger defense against the fast-spreading delta variant, which became the dominant strain of coronavirus this summer, writes reporter Audrey Dutton.

Southeast and North Boise ZIP codes had higher vaccination rates per capita and among the lowest rates of new COVID-19 cases in the Treasure Valley metro area, according to state data obtained by Idaho Reports and the Sun.

Meanwhile, ZIP codes in western Ada County and Canyon County had relatively low vaccination rates and more newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases per capita.

You can read Dutton's full story here at idahocapitalsun.com, along with interactive graphics, or look for it in today's Sunday/Monday Idaho Press. Melissa Davlin of Idaho Reports has posted spreadsheets with the data by zip code statewide with her report here at her Idaho Reports blog.

