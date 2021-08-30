We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
Treasure Valley areas that have low rates of COVID-19 vaccination also have been a breeding ground for the delta variant of the coronavirus this summer, an analysis by the Idaho Capital Sun has found. Areas with higher uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine have mounted a stronger defense against the fast-spreading delta variant, which became the dominant strain of coronavirus this summer, writes reporter Audrey Dutton.
Southeast and North Boise ZIP codes had higher vaccination rates per capita and among the lowest rates of new COVID-19 cases in the Treasure Valley metro area, according to state data obtained by Idaho Reports and the Sun.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Meanwhile, ZIP codes in western Ada County and Canyon County had relatively low vaccination rates and more newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases per capita.