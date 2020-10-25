The 7-day moving average of daily COVID-19 cases in Ada and Canyon Counties rose with the statewide average this week. According to state data released Saturday, Canyon County’s 7-day moving average is 37 cases per 100,000, and Ada County’s is 32 cases per 100,000. On Oct. 17, Ada County recorded a 7-day moving average of 18, and 24 in Canyon.
Idaho is averaging 46 cases per 100,000 statewide as of Saturday. On Oct. 18, the rate was 37. For more on the trend of rising COVID cases in the Treasure Valley and statewide, you can read our full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.