Idaho’s top 10 causes of death have been the same since 2017, but a new one has now crept into the list: COVID-19 was No. 6 for this year as of Oct. 31, ahead of Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes and suicide, and new data now being finalized shows it’s up to No. 3, outpacing accidents.
“That’s just indicative of how quickly the number of deaths are growing due to COVID now,” said Idaho Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen. “It is startling.”
Since 2017, Idaho’s No. 1 cause of death every year has been heart disease; that’s still true. Its No. 2 cause, according to state data obtained by the Idaho Press under the Idaho Public Records Act, has been cancer; that’s also still true.
But from Jan. 1 through Oct. 31 of this year, the No. 3 cause was accidents, a cause that’s long been on the top-10 list, ranking at No. 4, after lung disease, in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
With COVID-19 fast gaining ground on Idaho’s other causes of death, it could even be headed toward the No. 1 spot before the pandemic is over.
“That’s up to what the people of Idaho choose to do with their protocols,” Jeppesen said when asked about the prospect. “But if we continue on the current trajectory, I could see that happening.”
Idaho's vital statistics reporting uses a very conservative approach; only those deaths in which COVID-19 was the primary cause, not a contributing cause, are counted for the cause-of-death rankings.