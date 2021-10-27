The state may be turning a corner on the COVID-19 pandemic as positivity rates and hospitalizations decline in most parts of Idaho, officials said Tuesday, but not up north, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby.
Despite the northern part of the state activating crisis standards of care ahead of the rest of the state in September, the counties comprising the state’s Panhandle Health District — Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai, and Shoshone counties — have continued to show high positivity rates, or the percentage of people taking a COVID-19 test who test positive, said state health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen.
Elsewhere in the state, the positivity rate has decreased to 12%, while in the Panhandle Health District, the positivity rate is nearly double at 22%, Jeppesen said. Rates below 5% indicate the virus is under control.
Recently, the northern part of the state has accounted for 25% of all new COVID-19 cases in the state, though those counties are home to just 14% of the state’s population.
Meanwhile the state's tally rose to 3,501 deaths from COVID-19 to date, as of 5 p.m. today. The state reports that 54.8% of residents age 12 and older are fully vaccinated, compared to a national rate of 67.2%. Ada County's vaccination rate is 69.51%; Canyon County, 53.69%; but other areas reported much lower rates, including 37% in Payette County; 33% in Idaho County in north-central Idaho; and 39% in the state's northernmost county, Boundary County.