Drive-up COVID-19 screening at St. Luke's

Ashley Layton, an LPN at St. Luke's hospital in Meridian, prepares to administer a test for COVID-19 at a drive-up screening set up in the hospital parking lot, Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

There are at least 14 long-term care facilities in Idaho in which residents or staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state. However, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare declined Monday to provide a list of those facilities. “We are not publicly disclosing the names of these facilities because it could create unfair perceptions and cause people not to seek the services they need,” Niki Forbing-Orr, spokeswoman for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, wrote in an email.

As of Thursday, there were 14 such facilities with at least one case of COVID-19 in a resident or a staff member, Forbing-Orr wrote. A total of 47 residents and staff members have tested positive for the disease, and the disease has led to five deaths among long-term care facility clusters across the state.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

