There are at least 14 long-term care facilities in Idaho in which residents or staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state. However, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare declined Monday to provide a list of those facilities. “We are not publicly disclosing the names of these facilities because it could create unfair perceptions and cause people not to seek the services they need,” Niki Forbing-Orr, spokeswoman for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, wrote in an email.
As of Thursday, there were 14 such facilities with at least one case of COVID-19 in a resident or a staff member, Forbing-Orr wrote. A total of 47 residents and staff members have tested positive for the disease, and the disease has led to five deaths among long-term care facility clusters across the state.
