Idaho has lost 30% of its jobs in the arts since the novel coronavirus pandemic began, the director of the Idaho Commission on the Arts told state lawmakers today. “Over 11,000 people lost their livelihoods,” Michael Faison told the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee. He said the Arts Commission estimates $277 million in earnings from the arts has been lost in Idaho due to COVID-19 this year.
“This has been a devastating blow to live performing arts especially, arts across the board,” Faison said, “to the artists and professionals who create the work, to those who present the work.”
The Idaho Commission on the Arts, which was established in 1966 along with similar agencies in every U.S. state and territory, has tried to help by distributing grants to artists and arts organizations with CARES Act coronavirus aid funds. Nearly 130 organizations and individuals across the state got the grants.
“It helped,” said metal worker Susan Madasci, who received a $1,080 grant in December. “My business is in the hole this year,” for the first time since she opened her Garden City metal arts studio in 1994.
“I’ve been living off credit cards and things like that, so I was able to pay some studio rent that I’m behind on with it,” Madasci said. “It’s not a lot, but I’m certainly not complaining. Everything is helpful.”
Faison told lawmakers the commission distributed $430,700 in CARES Act funds in two rounds, and all the money went out. It went to arts organizations and professional artists who had lost income or arts-related business due to COVID19.
"It helped," Faison said. "It's not going to save anybody, but it helped, measurably."