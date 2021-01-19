An Idaho Senate attache tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, and a notice has gone out to all senators and staff of a possible exposure. Jennifer Novak, secretary of the Senate, wrote in the notice, “The employee was last at work on Jan. 13, 2021.” She reminded senators that symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
“This news is a great reminder of the importance for all of us to be safe and practice techniques that we have been taught during this pandemic,” Novak wrote.
She reminded people not to come to work if sick; to wash hands frequently and observe social distancing recommendations, and wrote, “Wearing a face covering, especially when social distancing is not possible, is strongly encouraged.”