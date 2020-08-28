It was a special session all right, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown, in a recap of Idaho's just-concluded three-day special session of the Legislature that appears on the front page of today's Idaho Press. The Idaho House adjourned sine die at 9:18 p.m. Wednesday, Brown writes, ending a three-day session that Gov. Brad Little called to deal with coronavirus-related civil immunity legislation and a couple of issues the virus has brought forth when it comes to dealing with the November elections.
The state's first since a one-day special session in 2015, it made national headlines when maskless protesters trying to crowd the House gallery in defiance of social distancing restrictions forced their way in on Monday, and again on Tuesday and Wednesday when Ammon Bundy, an Emmett political activist who led the 2016 occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, was arrested at the Capitol for trespassing.
Lawmakers passed two non-binding resolutions plus three bills related to the elections and liability. As of Friday afternoon at 3:30, Little had already signed the liability legislation and a bill dealing with absentee ballot rules, but hadn't acted on the third bill, HB 1, forbidding future all-mail-in elections. You can read Brown's full story online here at postregister.com, or pick up today's paper.