Kindergarten students wear masks during class at Reed Elementary School in Kuna, Thursday, April 1, 2021. School districts throughout the Treasure Valley are taking a variety of approaches to mask requirements as the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

In the past two weeks, health care providers in the Treasure Valley have noticed a significant increase in the number of children under the age of 18 testing positive for the coronavirus, just as school is about to resume later this month, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. With most local school districts not requiring masking as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control’s newest guidelines, the increase in cases among children is worrisome given that school has not yet begun, said David Peterman, a pediatrician and CEO of Primary Health Medical Group.

“I would be extremely concerned if children would go back to school and not wear masks,” Peterman said.

You can read Rusby's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

