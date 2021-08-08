We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
Kindergarten students wear masks during class at Reed Elementary School in Kuna, Thursday, April 1, 2021. School districts throughout the Treasure Valley are taking a variety of approaches to mask requirements as the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread.
In the past two weeks, health care providers in the Treasure Valley have noticed a significant increase in the number of children under the age of 18 testing positive for the coronavirus, just as school is about to resume later this month, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. With most local school districts not requiring masking as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control’s newest guidelines, the increase in cases among children is worrisome given that school has not yet begun, said David Peterman, a pediatrician and CEO of Primary Health Medical Group.
“I would be extremely concerned if children would go back to school and not wear masks,” Peterman said.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!