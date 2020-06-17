Idaho reported 92 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest figure since April 9, after tallying 78 new cases on Tuesday. Both days, Ada County had by far the most new infections, with no other county even close. Ada saw 39 new cases on Wednesday and 32 on Tuesday, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare. Ada County also had 23 new cases on Monday; authorities say young people ages 20-30 have made up most of the new Ada cases. Central District Health announced Tuesday that a cluster of coronavirus infections tied to a crowded weekend at downtown Boise bars had risen to 37 cases.
All told, Idaho’s now seen 3,632 coronavirus infections since the outbreak began, and 88 deaths. In the only bright spot in the new figures Tuesday and Wednesday, there were no new deaths.
The sharp rise in cases comes after Idaho moved into Stage 4 of its economic reopening on Saturday, allowing all Idaho businesses to reopen if they can meet social-distancing and hygiene standards.
Gov. Brad Little said Wednesday that he’d been in calls with mayors and state lawmakers about the situation, and said, “We’re looking at all the options.” That could include a partial rollback of Idaho’s staged reopening, but no decisions have yet been made.
