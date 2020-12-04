Idaho reported 1,911 new COVID-19 infections statewide today, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, and that's not even a record. The record is nearly 2,000 cases - 1,997 - on Nov. 27, exactly one week ago. The state has had more than 1,000 new cases on 10 out of the past 11 days. Today's new numbers also include 18 new deaths, for a total of 1,032 to date. In the past week alone, 123 Idahoans have died of the novel coronavirus.
Total cases in Idaho to date now come to 108,366. To date, 4,342 Idahoans have been hospitalized for the virus; 5,388 Idaho health care workers have been infected.
Ada County today reported 488 new infections for a total to date of 27,410 and 264 deaths, 10 of them new today. Canyon County reported 278 new infections today for a total since March of 16,375 and 153 deaths, four new today. There's more online here at the state's coronavirus dashboard.