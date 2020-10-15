“We are seeing case numbers increase in Idaho and across the country,” Gov. Brad Little said. “The fall has brought on the dreaded COVID-19 fatigue.” But he said Idahoans can’t afford to let down their guard about the virus; that would jeopardize everything accomplished thus far to reopen Idaho’s economy. In the current Stage 4 of reopening, all Idaho businesses can reopen, though precautions are urged including limiting capacity and following guidelines for social distancing, masking and more.
State epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn said in cases per 100,000, Idaho ranks high. "Here is where we sit now in Idaho," she said, displaying a national map showing the highest rates concentrated in the central part of the country, but including Idaho. "We are 7th highest risk level if you look at the state as a whole."
“That changes every day,” Hahn said. “We had to update it today -- we were 6th on Monday.” She said the daily data is on the website Pandemics Explained.
Within the state, southeastern Idaho counties are getting hit the hardest, she said. Those aged 18-29 have by far the highest rate of infection right now, she said. "We're just seeing across the board the greatest rise in that age group," Hahn said.