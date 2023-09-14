The U.S. District Court has temporarily blocked enforcement of an Idaho law that would prevented transgender students from using restrooms that correspond with their gender identity in Idaho public schools.
Federal Chief District Judge David Nye heard arguments on Idaho’s controversial school bathroom law Wednesday morning, as opponents sought an injunction to block the law, Idaho EdNews reporter Sadie Dittenber writes.
Nye took no action on the motion. But the law is currently on hold. The U.S. District Court imposed a temporary block on the law on Aug. 10, after a Boise middle schooler and a Boise High School LGBTQ+ organization filed a July 7 lawsuit, saying the new state law discriminates against transgender students.
Senate Bill 1100, signed by Gov. Brad Little during the 2023 legislative session, prevents transgender students from using the school bathroom, locker room or changing facility that aligns with their gender identity. Instead, students must use facilities that align with their “biological sex,” or sex assigned at birth. If a student is unwilling or unable to use the bathroom corresponding with their sex assigned at birth, they can request that the school make accommodations for them to use a single-use restroom or alternate facility.
A private action clause in the law allows students to seek a minimum of $5,000 in damages if they encounter a transgender student in a bathroom that doesn’t align with their biological sex.
School administrators requested that lawmakers pass SB 1100 to clear up confusion about hot-button school bathroom policies, which have gained attention on local school boards over recent years. The law briefly took effect July 1.
Nye heard arguments Wednesday on a motion for preliminary injunction, another temporary action that would preserve the status quo until the courts make a final decision. The hearing was the latest movement in the suit since Aug. 10.
