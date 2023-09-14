trans bathroom bill.jpeg

The U.S. District Court has temporarily blocked enforcement of an Idaho law that would prevented transgender students from using restrooms that correspond with their gender identity in Idaho public schools.

 Mia Maldonado / Idaho Capital Sun

Federal Chief District Judge David Nye heard arguments on Idaho’s controversial school bathroom law Wednesday morning, as opponents sought an injunction to block the law, Idaho EdNews reporter Sadie Dittenber writes.

Nye took no action on the motion. But the law is currently on hold. The U.S. District Court imposed a temporary block on the law on Aug. 10, after a Boise middle schooler and a Boise High School LGBTQ+ organization filed a July 7 lawsuit, saying the new state law discriminates against transgender students.


