The State Board of Education says it’s just asking for “a level playing field” in its case against Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador, who is suing over an alleged public meetings law violation; Labrador’s office is arguing the field has already been leveled.
Ada County Fourth District Judge Jason Scott heard arguments on the board’s motion to disqualify Labrador from prosecuting the case. He said he is taking the issue under advisement and would return within about a week with a decision.
Labrador is suing the board, which also serves as the University of Idaho’s board of regents, over an executive session held in regards to UI’s negotiations to purchase the University of Phoenix, which the board allowed to move forward at its May 18 meeting. The attorney general’s office filed a lawsuit June 20 alleging that the closed meetings ahead of the vote violated Idaho’s Open Meetings Law.
Attorney Trudy Fouser, representing the State Board of Education, argued in court Thursday that Labrador and his office should not be allowed to prosecute the case because an employee of his office advised the board that the executive session was legal and because Labrador and Solicitor General Theo Wold sought “confidential” information from the board’s executive director before notifying of the office’s intention to sue.
Fouser asked the judge to require Labrador to appoint a special prosecutor to pursue further litigation in the case.
Timothy Longfield of the attorney general’s office argued that if there was a conflict, it has already been remedied by the State Board of Education finding a lawyer outside the office to represent it in court proceedings.
