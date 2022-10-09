Mehens Hartland Inn

Sara Mehen and Rory Mehen, owners of the Hartland Inn in New Meadows, were honored with a candlelight vigil on Tuesday. The couple was shot to death in the motel’s office on Oct. 1.

 KTVB

Why did the suspect in the New Meadows double murder, John Cody Hart, have a gun if he was charged with a violent felony, writes reporter Morgan Romero of our Idaho Press news partner KTVB, and why did Hart have a gun if he was deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial for those charges? And why was he in Idaho if he was on supervised release in Washington?

Romero combed through hundreds of pages of court documents obtained from Clark County, Washington, to explore those questions. 

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

