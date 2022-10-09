Why did the suspect in the New Meadows double murder, John Cody Hart, have a gun if he was charged with a violent felony, writes reporter Morgan Romero of our Idaho Press news partner KTVB, and why did Hart have a gun if he was deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial for those charges? And why was he in Idaho if he was on supervised release in Washington?
Romero combed through hundreds of pages of court documents obtained from Clark County, Washington, to explore those questions.
One of those documents was a forensic evaluation competency report, in which a psychologist wrote Hart was diagnosed with schizophrenia and a marijuana use disorder. Records show Hart was also an Army veteran.
Court documents show Hart first got out of jail when he made bail right after he was arrested on two assault charges in August 2021. He was let out again this past July when a judge ruled he was waiting too long for a bed to open up in the state psychiatric hospital, Western State Hospital, for competency restoration.
When he was let out the judge put Hart on "intensive" supervised pre-trial release, according to records. Among other conditions, that meant every other week he had to check in with pre-trial release services in person.
Court documents show he didn't contact pre-trial after he got out of jail in July. Court minute entries show he did, however, apparently attend his competency review hearings in August and September.
Under his release conditions set by Clark County Superior Court Judge Robert Lewis, Hart wasn't allowed to travel outside southwest Washington unless approved by the court.
But last weekend he was in Idaho, where he's suspected of shooting and killing Hartland Inn owners Rory and Sara Mehen.
Detectives say Hart admitted to shooting the couple with a Glock.