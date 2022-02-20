A candidate for Idaho state superintendent of schools is accused of encouraging an act of child abuse, according to a temporary protection order granted this week by a Washington state court, writes Idaho Reports producer Ruth Brown.
The court granted an order against Branden Durst and his current wife at the request of Durst’s ex-wife, after a Washington state doctor reported an injured child to Child Protective Services.
The alleged abuse occurred in December in Boise. The Washington state officials forwarded information about the child’s injury to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, which said it referred the matter to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office. “We have received reports from the Sheriff’s Office,” Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Emily Lowe told Idaho Reports, “and they are currently under review.” As of Friday afternoon, neither Durst nor his wife had been charged.
“There’s nothing to talk about,” Durst told Idaho Reports when reached for comment on Friday. “There’s false allegations. We look forward to the case being dismissed.”
According to a copy of the petition filed in Washington, Durst’s ex-wife, Jaime Charles, said Durst’s current wife, Cheri Durst, struck a 14-year-old child repeatedly with a wooden spoon until the spoon broke. In the document, Charles said Branden Durst “not only watched and did nothing to stop it, but he actively encouraged his wife to beat (the child).”
Durst, a former legislator and current candidate for Idaho superintendent of public instruction in the May Republican primary, is due in Washington State court March 2.