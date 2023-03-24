Fewer people testified at Wednesday’s hearing on the Meridian Library District — and the ratio was more balanced between those in support and those against — about 10 supporting the library and five asking for the dissolution, Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis writes.
But at the end, both the petitioners and the library district were able to reflect on what has been accomplished by these hearings and the decision still to be made.
“At least now we’ll be heard,” Concerned Citizens of Meridian Co-founder Mike Hon said, gesturing to the media. “... We don’t take this lightly. We don’t want to do this. But we have no other choice.”
The Concerned Citizens of Meridian brought a petition to the Ada County Board of Commissioners in February asking to dissolve the library district. The group has been making itself known in the past year, including by showing up to board meetings and planning a prayer vigil in front of the library director’s house. The Concerned Citizens want to dissolve the library because of materials they deem harmful that are available to minors.
The commissioners will decide whether to hold an election to dissolve the library district. If it is dissolved, its property and assets will be disposed of. Approximately 500 people showed up to testify at Monday night’s meeting; it was continued to Wednesday to give people who wished to testify, but couldn’t on Monday, a chance to do so.
Read Komatsoulis' full story online here or find it in today's paper.