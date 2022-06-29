Ammon Bundy and associate Diego Rodriguez are not following legal processes in a lawsuit that stems from a child protection case, according to new court filings, and St. Luke's Health System and other plaintiffs are asking they be sanctioned by the court, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Audrey Dutton.
Bundy ignored a court order, and Rodriguez is nowhere to be found, according to motions and affidavits filed this month by St. Luke’s Health System and its fellow plaintiffs St. Luke’s CEO Chris Roth, the health system’s Boise hospital, and two health care providers.
The lawsuit filed in May accused the men and their closely linked political organizations — People’s Rights Network and Freedom Man PAC — of defamation and harassment, after they instigated protests at the hospital that forced it to briefly shut down and turn away patients. Instead of responding to the lawsuit in court, Bundy has spoken about it while campaigning for governor. He said in an interview that the lawsuit is “an opportunity to further expose (the hospital and other plaintiffs) because they are pretty wicked,” the motion said.
“Bundy has demonstrated a pattern of ignoring court orders,” the filing said, citing the jail sentence Bundy received after trying to claim hours he spent on his gubernatorial campaign as community service, against a judge’s instructions.
That history “demonstrates that lesser sanctions than requested would not be effective,” the motion said. Bundy’s “obstructionist and deceptive behaviors (have caused St. Luke’s) to waste time and money,” it said.
“Because Bundy’s actions demonstrate an indifference to the judicial process and a disregard for the harm he is causing others, and because Bundy’s failure to obey the court’s order is not substantially justified … (St. Luke’s and its fellow plaintiffs) are entitled to their reasonable expenses, including attorney fees,” the motion for sanctions said.
According to Idaho’s rules for civil lawsuits, the judge could consider Bundy’s conduct to be contempt of court, could skip the trial process and simply rule in favor of St. Luke’s and the other plaintiffs, or could impose other kinds of sanctions.