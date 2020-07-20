County clerks from across the state are requesting a special session of the Legislature to make changes to election laws in advance of the November general election, to deal with coronavirus concerns. Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane presented several proposed bills to the Legislature’s new State Affairs Working Group this morning, to adjust procedures regarding polling places, processing times for absentee ballots and more. Among the concerns are that huge numbers of Idaho voters already have requested absentee ballots for November, meaning county clerks will need to be ready to process them; and counties are experiencing problems lining up poll workers, many of whom are older and fall into high-risk groups for contracting COVID-19, and polling places, with many regular locations no longer able or willing to accommodate voting due to virus concerns.
That’s the top issue the panel is taking up today in its first meeting at the Capitol, which is being conducted as a hybrid of both in-person and Zoom meeting; no votes are planned today, Co-Chair Rep. Steven Harris said as the panel convened. The joint legislative committee will be taking public testimony on this issue, and also on emergency declarations and a possible constitutional amendment on special sessions of the Legislature aimed at letting the Legislature itself, rather than just the governor, call lawmakers back into session. The meeting is scheduled to run until 3:30 p.m., and can be viewed online here. I’ll have a full report later today.