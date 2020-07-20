County clerks from across the state are requesting a special session of the Legislature to make changes to election laws in advance of the November general election to cope with the effects of COVID-19, but lawmakers on Monday weren’t convinced. “That’s a question I’m debating myself,” Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, co-chair of the interim State Affairs Working Group, said Monday at the close of a day-long meeting of the joint panel. “It’s a big ask, obviously.”
The same panel also considered several legislative proposals to give lawmakers more say in state emergency declarations and to amend the Idaho Constitution to allow the Legislature to call itself into special session; currently only the governor has that power.
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, said, “I do think we need a special session.” In the May primary, he said, “The date got adjusted, the process got changed. … I received numerous phone calls, ‘Hey, how do I campaign in this environment? What is allowed, what is not allowed?’ Our citizens deserve better than that.” He said, “People in my opinion need to have the right to vote in person.”
That wasn’t what the county clerks were proposing, however. Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, who chairs the statewide association of county clerks’ elections committee, said the unprecedented May all-mail-in primary election was a huge strain on Idaho’s clerks, who weren’t set up for a massive mail operation. They struggled with everything from whether requiring postage constituted a poll tax to gearing up to open hundreds of thousands of envelopes containing absentee ballots.
“This has been a daunting experience,” McGrane told the legislative panel. “We are now scrambling to get things in place and to figure out what is the best path to move forward. … The governor’s proclamation (declaring the all-mail-in primary) only applied to the May election. It did not extend to any other elections. So the August and November election are currently set to be the way we traditionally provide them.”
That’s problematic, though, with the continuing coronavirus pandemic, McGrane said. Among the concerns are that huge numbers of Idaho voters already have requested absentee ballots for November, meaning county clerks will need to be ready to process them; and counties are experiencing problems lining up poll workers, many of whom are older and fall into high-risk groups for contracting COVID-19, and polling places, with many regular locations no longer able or willing to accommodate voting due to virus concerns.
“There is not a consensus among the clerks in terms of how best to conduct these elections,” McGrane said. “It’s my general impression that we will have some form of in-person voting in November … although I think that’s open for discussion. … I can point to specific clerks who prefer to have it all done by mail.”
He presented several legislative proposals to allow central “voting centers” rather than just individual precinct polling places; to adjust deadlines to allow clerks to begin processing absentee ballots, but not tallying results, before election day; to allow absentee ballots being mailed locally to be sent out 30 days, rather than 45 days, before the election; and to formalize signature-checking procedures, to allay some legislators’ concerns about security in absentee voting.
"Not only are we asking for these changes, but we're asking for them soon," McGrane said. "Timing matters."