When Idaho lawmakers reconvened last month to consider legislation opposing the Biden administration’s proposed vaccine mandates, they introduced more than a dozen bills based on three key pieces of misinformation about COVID-19.
None became law, but the Idaho Medical Association, which represents more than 3,500 medical professionals across Idaho including more than 2,000 practicing physicians, last week sent three white papers to all 105 Idaho legislators aimed at providing the facts, and also has been holding meetings to bring regional lawmakers together with their local doctors to get their questions answered.
The three unfounded claims: That unvaccinated individuals are no more likely to spread the COVID-19 virus than vaccinated ones; that positive antibodies provide just as much protection from the virus as a vaccine; and that natural immunity from a past infection means a person doesn’t need to get vaccinated.
The antibody claim was specifically included in three bills introduced in November, including one Senate bill and two House bills; one of the measures, HB 415, passed the House on a 43-24 vote. The other two were SB 1224 from Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle; and HB 431 from Rep. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom.
“We heard inklings of that piece of misinformation saying that positive antibodies are just as good a protection as a vaccine, which is absolutely false,” said Susie Keller, IMA executive director. “So we said, ‘Let’s run this to ground.’”
“Let’s have you all take a look at the most current literature and provide what we hope is some unbiased scientific information on which to make these decisions,” she said. “And there may be more white papers coming along, as we try to play this game of ‘Whack-a-Mole’ with these pieces of information that to a lay person make sense, but when you take a deeper dive and look at the science, (you) understand why that is not workable.”