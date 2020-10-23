Bloomberg News published a column about Idaho today by its editor-in-chief emeritus, Matthew Winkler, headlined, "Idaho defies Trump's nationalism with best U.S. economy; a red state with red-hot growth increasing relies on trade with Asia. When will it turn purple?" In the column, Winkler notes that Idaho's economic surge has been built by something President Trump has decried: Globalism.
"During the final days of his presidential campaign, Donald Trump is assailing globalists, immigrants and major metropolitan areas where science, technology, engineering and mathematics are creating the 21st century's greatest opportunities. It is striking how his re-election gambit is repudiated in the least likely of places," Winkler writes. "That would be Idaho, the fastest-growing state with the best economy since Trump occupied the White House almost four years ago and long one of the reddest Republican strongholds."
He cites Chobani, Micron, Hecla Mining and more to show the Idaho economy's increasing reliance on global trade. "Trump carried the Gem State by 2 to 1 against Hillary Clinton in 2016," Winkler writes. "While he’ll easily win there against Joe Biden, polls show he'll be lucky to do as well this year. Idaho-registered Democrats increased 47% between November 2016 and June 2020, or almost twice the rate of new Republicans during the past four years. The state’s dynamic business diversity likely has a role in its changing politics."
"Aside from growing some of the world's finest potatoes, Idaho increasingly relies on global trade for its America-leading combination of robust personal income, job growth, stock market gains, home-price appreciation, low mortgage delinquency rate and tax revenue," Winkler writes. The full column is online here at bloomberg.com.