The Community-Based Substance Abuse Treatment portion of the Idaho Department of Correction budget shows a big drop in the governor’s recommended budget for next year – 29.7% less in state general funds. That’s almost entirely due to Medicaid expansion. Josh Tewalt, state corrections chief, said 93% of the parolees and probationers currently receiving services through the division are eligible for the newly expanded Medicaid program, so the state will save $2.8 million, including $1.7 million from the state general fund and $1.04 million from the Idaho Millennium Income Fund. The federal government pays 90 percent of the costs of expanded Medicaid; previously, the state paid for 100 percent of the cost of these services for this offender population.
There’s also another $1.6 million in savings anticipated in the Medical Services division of the Corrections budget due to Medicaid expansion.