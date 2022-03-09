There’s lots happening under the Capitol dome this morning, once again. So far this morning, the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee has set the budget for the Idaho Department of Correction, which took a total of 25 actions, nearly all of them unanimous votes. Not included in that is the proposal for a new women’s prison, which will be on the joint committee’s agenda tomorrow. The House State Affairs Committee is holding a hearing on SB 1309, the Texas-style anti-abortion bill allowing family members to sue doctors up to four years after a post-six-weeks abortion and get $20,000 in damages, and a “trailer” bill making changes to it. And the House Health & Welfare Committee has met and taken action on several bills.
Those included SB 1260, the Senate-passed bill to allow prescriptions for contraceptives to be for up to 6 months, rather than 3 months; and SB 1284, the Senate-passed bill to raise Idaho’s state minimum age for tobacco and vaping products to 21 to match federal law. Both passed.
Rep. Greg Ferch, R-Boise, questioned Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, about the contraception bill, asking what the problem is, whether it’s providers who don’t want to issue longer prescriptions or concerns about insurance. “It’s the law,” Wintrow responded. “Right now, the law has limited the supply to only up to 3 months. … So what we’re doing by law is allowing the provider to go beyond that.”
It's the fourth iteration of the bill over several years, which initially sought to extend the limit to 12 months; Wintrow recounted how she worked with pro-life groups, insurers and an array of other interests to refine the bill to the point that none oppose it. Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, said his wife has had to make monthly trips to a pharmacy just to pick up prescriptions for the past 15 years, and welcomed the bill. It passed on an 8-5 vote; those voting against it were Reps. Blanksma, Kingsley, Christensen, Ferch and Mitchell.
On the Tobacco 21 bill, Jason Kreizenbeck, lobbyist for tobacco company Altria, presented it. “My client has introduced this legislation because we believe a minimum age of 21 is one of the most effective ways to reduce underage use of tobacco products, a goal we strongly support,” he told the committee. “In 2019, Congress passed and President Trump signed bipartisan legislation setting the federal minimum age at 21, and that law is now fully in effect and has been since then.”
“While that was an important step, it is not enough,” Kreizenbeck said. “Most minimum-age enforcement happens at the state level.” Differences in the laws lead to “inconsistent practices across retail,” he said. “To date, 39 states covering 84% of the U.S. population has made such a change.”
Pam Eaton, president and CEO of the Idaho Retailers Association, testified in favor of the bill. “Retailers in Idaho have been complying with federal law,” she said. “However, sometimes that leads to confusion and sometimes it leads to confrontation in the store.” She called the bill “an important piece of legislation” to ensure uniformity and compliance.
Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, who disclosed that his son operates two convenience stores, spoke in favor of the bill. “We do 21 before we sell tobacco products or vape products in the stores, because that’s the federal law,” he said, “and this would just make it easier and less confusing.”
The bill passed on a voice vote, with Reps. Christensen, Mitchell, Erickson and Ferch recorded as voting no. Both Senate bills now head to the full House with recommendations that they “do pass.”
There are many people testifying both for and against SB 1309, the Senate-passed Texas-style abortion lawsuits bill. Among them is Pro-Life, a strawberry farmer who was known as Marvin Richardson before he legally changed his name; he told the committee, "Slavery and abortion are wrong. ... You just rule that abortion is murder, and all this regulating abortion is not the right thing to do."