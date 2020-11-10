The Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise reported nine more residents infected with COVID-19 today, for a total of 43 – roughly half the population of the skilled nursing home. Six veterans who lived in the home have died in the outbreak there that started three weeks ago, and four are hospitalized; the home, which has 88 residents, also had a smaller outbreak in July in which three were infected and one died.
Marv Hagedorn, Idaho state Veterans Division administrator, said lessons learned in other states have shown that it’d be worse to move the remaining veterans out of the home in an effort to prevent further spread. “That actually causes spread, or has a greater potential to cause spread,” he said.
Residents at the state Veterans Home who are infected with COVID-19 are being isolated in their rooms, Hagedorn said. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Wednesday’s print edition of the Idaho Press.