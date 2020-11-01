Officials are pleading with Idahoans to choose to wear masks to help the state’s aging veterans survive the current pandemic, as a major COVID-19 outbreak hits the state Veterans Home in Boise, and the VA Medical Center here, which serves 40,000 veterans in the region, struggles to cope with the virus.
So far, 214 patients of the Boise VA Medical Center have tested positive for COVID-19, including 13 who were are hospitalized there as of Wednesday, and eight patients have died. The VA also has reported 65 infections among staff.
At the state Veterans Home in Boise, 17 active COVID-19 cases have been reported among residents to date, and two have died; 14 staff members have been infected.
“It’s been challenging – it’s been challenging for everybody,” said Marv Hagedorn, head of the Idaho Division of Veterans Services. “We have to take care of each other until we can get a vaccine out to take care of the vulnerable. We have to do this.”
Dr. Andrew Wilper, chief of staff for the Boise VA Medical Center, said, “We activated our surge plan last week. That means we pull staff from other areas, and making additional beds available for COVID cases.”
