Facing an immediate $10 million cashflow crunch, Boise State University is asking most of its employees to take furlough days through July, writes Idaho EdNews reporter Kevin Richert. “We hope that furloughing will, in the end, help us protect jobs and keep all of our units intact and up and running,” President Marlene Tromp said Monday afternoon, in an email to staff.
However, Tromp said she couldn’t rule out additional furloughs, if the state’s largest university needs to cut spending further in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Colleges and universities across the state and the nation face long-term budget uncertainty, as the coronavirus pandemic could dramatically affect enrollment and revenues derived from tuition and student room and board, Richert writes. The pandemic has already created immediate cashflow problems. And for the first time, Tromp’s memo quantified the impact at Boise State.
“Like 80 percent of universities across the nation, we made what I firmly believe was the right decision to provide millions of dollars of prorated refunds to our students for dining, housing and parking fees,” Tromp said. “We have also had to cancel millions of dollars in revenue-generating events through the school year and into the summer. These direct losses alone create a nearly $10 million impact.”
