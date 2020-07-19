Idaho reported 571 more COVID-19 infections on Sunday, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, on top of 550 on Saturday, as the total number of cases the state's seen so far inches up toward 15,000. That's 1,121 new cases just over the weekend. We've had 119 deaths. Infections among health care workers are now up to 882, from 760 last Monday. Ada County hit 5,900 COVID-19 infections on Sunday, with 443 of those new since Friday; Canyon County hit 3,163, with 329 new since Friday. Idaho hospitalizations for the coronavirus are now up to an even 600.
Over the past week, Ada, Canyon and Kootenai counties were the state's hotspots, reporting the most new infections. There's more online here at coronavirus.idaho.gov.