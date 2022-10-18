Blaine Conzatti at Idaho GOP convention in Twin Falls by CapSun (copy)

Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti speaks to Idaho Republican Party convention attendees about promoting Christianity in state government on Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Twin Falls. 

 KELCIE MOSELEY-MORRIS/Idaho Capital Sun

A bill that would ban drag performances in all public venues will be introduced in the first days of the next session of the Idaho Legislature in January, Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti told the Idaho Capital Sun.

Conzatti and other conservative activists around Idaho and across the country have protested against events in public spaces that feature drag queens, including drag queen story hour events at public libraries. In September, Idaho Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon called for people to pressure corporate sponsors of Boise Pride to pull their names from sponsorship at the event over a scheduled “Drag Kids” performance for ages 11 to 18, which was ultimately postponed over safety concerns.

