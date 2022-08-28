After the city of Kuna announced in February that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, would build its newest data center in the small town, the city’s public officials were flooded with angry emails from upset residents, writes Idaho Press reporter Sydney Kidd. Among more than 50 pages of emails to the city, residents gave myriad reasons why they opposed the idea.
And the consolations of a new water treatment facility and funding for public services from Meta were not enough to sway those who felt ire toward the project. “People are more passionate now than they used to be, so to speak,” Kuna Mayor Joe Stear said. “So people that really don’t like something, you hear from them rapidly and pretty intensely.”
One person who wrote in vowed to campaign against Stear in “every way possible” to ensure he never holds office in Idaho again, also calling Stear a “sell out” who should resign. For the citizens of Kuna, Meta’s presumed politics play a significant role in community opposition to the project, according to emails obtained by the Idaho Press. Some accused the company of looking to bring in “their horrible views and ways of thinking” or “shift the voting demographic” to represent the company’s “progressive ideology.” One person decried Meta’s presence in the state calling them “an enemy to Idaho and our views.”