Meta in Kuna

This aerial rendering shows what the $800 million, 960,000-square-foot Meta data processing center in Kuna will look like.

 Submitted Photo/Idaho Commerce

After the city of Kuna announced in February that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, would build its newest data center in the small town, the city’s public officials were flooded with angry emails from upset residents, writes Idaho Press reporter Sydney Kidd. Among more than 50 pages of emails to the city, residents gave myriad reasons why they opposed the idea.

And the consolations of a new water treatment facility and funding for public services from Meta were not enough to sway those who felt ire toward the project. “People are more passionate now than they used to be, so to speak,” Kuna Mayor Joe Stear said. “So people that really don’t like something, you hear from them rapidly and pretty intensely.”

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments