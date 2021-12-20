Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) carries the ball during a game against Air Force on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. BSU will play in a bowl game on Dec. 31 that won't be on TV, and instead will be broadcast only by controversial website BarstoolSports.com.
Concern has been building over the controversial sponsor of Boise State University’s upcoming bowl game, the Arizona Bowl, which will be broadcast solely by sponsor Barstool Sports online and not shown on television.
CBS, which broadcast the Arizona Bowl last year and had done so since 2017, declined to carry it with Barstool Sports as the sponsor, USA Today reported Friday. The Dec. 31 matchup between Boise State and Central Michigan will be the first major college bowl game in at least 40 years that will not be shown on traditional television, cable or satellite TV channels, the newspaper reported.
Tucson.comreported in August that the local county commissioners voted to pull nearly $40,000 in funding for the game and have the county’s name withdrawn from the game’s website. The commissioners cited statements by BarstoolSports.com’s founder, Dave Portnoy, including a 2010 social media post that said, “Though I never condone rape, if you’re a Size 6 and wearing skinny jeans, you kind of deserve to be raped, right?”
The site features photos of scantily clad women, racially charged language and sexually explicit humor. Portnoy may “potentially” be among the voices on the bowl game broadcast, bowl Vice President for Communications Eric Rhodes told the Idaho Press on Monday. “We haven’t announced the broadcast team yet,” he said.
Mike Sharp, BSU spokesman, said in an email Monday, “Fans will be able to watch the game on broncosports.com and the broadcast will be held to the same FCC guidelines as any other bowl game.”