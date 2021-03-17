After significant pushback, the sponsors of HB 294 told the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday that they believed the scholarship portion of the Strong Students bill should be removed, writes Post Register reporter Sally Krutzig. The committee voted 7-2 to send the bill to the amending order for changes.
The now-removed Strong Students Scholarship Program would have given 90% of the state money spent per-student to parents to use on non-public education for their children. Last year, the state paid an average of $6,713 per student. Only students who previously attended a public school but now no longer wish to attend a public school could have applied. The program requested $5 million in ongoing state general funds to assist approximately 800 students, in addition to $5 million in administration costs.
The Strong Students Grant Program will remain in the bill. It has received a much more positive response. If passed, it will give grants to mostly low-income families for education-related purchases. The program would consist of $30 million in one-time federal funds for an estimated 70,000 students. Parents of students could receive up to $500. Parents of those in both public and private schools could apply for a grant.
Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, co-sponsor of HB 294, told the Post Register that removing the scholarship portion was a result of concerns she heard from different groups. She “listened to those concerns and made modifications based on the concerns we heard.”
“(I’m) sad to lose part two of the bill, but thrilled that people supported part one,” Horman said.
Opposition to the scholarships came from many corners. You can read Krutzig's full story online here (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.