Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, and Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, are pushing legislation that would create grants and scholarships for students. The scholarships have been controversial, with one superintendent calling it a “Trojan horse for a voucher program,” writes Post Register reporter Sally Krutzig. After lengthy testimony from those on both sides, the House Education Committee approved the bill with a "do pass" recommendation on Wednesday 11-4. It will now go to the House floor.
The first part of the bill seemed to receive universal approval. It would create the Strong Students Grant Program. Modeled on Gov. Brad Little’s Strong Families, Strong Students program, it would give grants to mostly low-income families for education-related purchases. The program would consist of $30 million in one-time federal funds for an estimated 70,000 students. Students could receive up to $500. Those in both public and private schools could apply for a grant.
The second part is the Strong Students Scholarship program that would give 90% of the money the state spends per-student in public schools to parents to use on private education. Only students who previously attended a public school but now no longer wish to attend a public school may apply.
For the scholarship program, the bill is requesting $5 million in ongoing state general funds to assist approximately 800 students. Another $5 million would go to administrative costs of both programs.
The bill gives an example of how the breakdown of funds would look based on past years’ numbers. In the 2019-2020 school year, the state paid an average of $6,713 per student. Under the new bill, the student would have received 90% of that in scholarship money for private school education, which comes to $6,041.
Opponents of the bill have said what the bill is actually calling for is a school voucher program. Voucher programs give students the money a state would normally spend on them in a public school to be put toward private education.
The bill avoids using the word “voucher,” and Horman denies that her scholarships are vouchers.
“This bill is not a voucher bill that would send funds directly to institutions. This sends funds to parents and puts them in the driver’s seat,” Horman said.
You can read Krutzig's full story online here (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press.