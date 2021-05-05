The Idaho Senate narrowly passed a controversial, sweeping property tax bill proposed by House Majority Leader Mike Moyle on Wednesday evening that was strongly opposed by local officials, as lawmakers pushed to wrap up most of their business, but rather than adjourning, recessed for a week.
“We’re all going home,” Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, told the Senate around 7:45 p.m., though it took another hour before the Senate actually recessed. “We will not return to the Senate tomorrow, and we will wait out the five days doing other things.” The House did the same, just before 9 p.m.; the five days refers to the time period within which the governor must sign or veto bills or allow them to become law without his signature. Returning would allow them to attempt to override any vetoes.
Both houses rushed through a concurrent resolution that was newly introduced on Wednesday, authorizing a recess from Thursday through next Tuesday, with plans to reconvene next Wednesday to finish the business of this year’s legislative session. By then, it will rank as the longest in state history. The resolution, SCR 111, also suspends lawmakers’ per diem for expenses, which several GOP lawmakers decried, saying they should continue to get expense payments.
"The rent down here is super high,” Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, told the House. “I don't like to have to use my campaign finances just to be able to live down here, but sometimes that happens because you can't pay for all the expenses.” The resolution passed the House on a 35-22 vote.
The Senate’s vote in favor of HB 389, Moyle’s property tax bill that’s a conglomeration of small breaks for homeowners and needy seniors, larger breaks for big businesses and a new break for developers, and an array of new limits on growth in local government budgets, was much closer: 19-16. Nine Senate Republicans joined all seven Democrats in opposing it; all “yes” votes came from Senate Republicans.
