Among those coming before JFAC today for budget hearings are state Controller Brandon Woolf and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin. Woolf reported that the Luma project, a major, multi-year upgrade of the state’s finance, procurement, payroll and other business systems, is “on track and moving forward as planned.” Thus far, Woolf reported, his office has spent $5.7 million on the statewide project. “This last year we completed the planning and acquisition phase and we are currently in implementation Phase 1.” The governor’s proposed new criminal justice data system in part of Luma, envisioned by the state Criminal Justice Commission as giving the state a better handle on outcomes from end to end as the state makes changes in its criminal justice system.
The Luma system’s first phase, finance, budget and procurement, will go live July 1, 2021. That means the state will transition off its outdated mainframe computer systems for those functions by then. The second phase will go live in January of 2023.
Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, complimented Woolf, saying, “There are so many agencies that can have a vision, but very few agencies can execute them as well as you have on this project, so my congratulations to you.”
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin took the opportunity at her budget hearing to discuss the work of a committee on increasing government efficiency that Gov. Brad Little asked her to chair, and on which he’s issued an executive order. She noted that the governor’s budget director, Alex Adams, already has talked about a proposal to shift away from state-owned vehicles toward rentals for some agencies that were using their vehicles as little as 29 days out of each year. McGeachin said she also is looking at organization dues and subscriptions, which she said are costing $5 million across state government.
In addition, McGeachin noted that her committee is charged with finding “inefficiencies without cuts in service,” and said she’s now focusing on lease rates that agencies pay for their office and facility space. “Some agencies are choosing to pay top lease rates to be in skyscraper apartments when it would be half the cost if they’d go across the street,” McGeachin said, offering no details. “As we go around the state, some agencies … are choosing to move out of an existing building to be near the river and leaving whole floors of state buildings vacant. Those are the kinds of things that we’re looking at, because we all have the fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers to make sure that … our spending is in line with our revenue growth.” She added, “It’s the right thing to do and that’s what we’re committed to as a committee.”
JFAC members asked her no questions about her comments on the buildings.
McGeachin’s budget request for the coming year initially showed a 2.9% increase, but after voluntarily making the 1% and 2% reductions for this year and next year that the governor requested, it’s now showing a 1% decrease. “We do run a very lean budget,” she said.