Updating fairground facilities and creating outdoor education and agricultural heritage areas; building a new sports stadium and events venue supported by retail and recreation amenities; and a town center-style mixed-use development with housing and retail all are among potential projects to revamp Expo Idaho, the site of the annual Western Idaho Fair, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. Each would cost between $80 million and $200 million, according to a newly released consultant's report.
The three potential development "directions" explored by the Urban Land Institute, which Ada County hired to study Expo Idaho, were first identified by the Expo Idaho Citizens Advisory Committee.
The 250-acre property, home to the fairgrounds, the Boise Hawks’ baseball stadium and other features, has been targeted for redevelopment in recent years. After a 60-acre horse racing track on the unincorporated Ada County property closed, the county hired ULI, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit consultant, to study the area and identify upgrades.
In June, the nonprofit hosted a panel discussion on Expo Idaho, and on Tuesday it released the final report on the panel. It lays out a phased approach to redevelopment options and cost estimates for each potential project, funded by a combination of public and private money. “The successful redevelopment of Expo Idaho offers a once-in-a-generation chance to build a legacy for the community,” the report concludes.