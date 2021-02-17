The Senate State Affairs Committee has voted 6-3 in favor of HJR 1, a proposed constitutional amendment to allow the Legislature to call itself into special session whenever 60% of the members of each house want to. Currently, the Idaho Constitution permits only the governor to call special sessions of the Legislature; otherwise the Legislature meets each year starting in January, and its regular session runs usually through March, but has no limit on its length. HJR 1 now moves to the full Senate, where it would need two-thirds support to pass, plus majority approval from voters at the November 2022 general election.
Winder said of Idaho’s three branches of government, “They’re considered to be equal, but in Idaho, they’re not equal. We’re at the mercy of the legislative branch.” He said, “It’s not to try and say anything about what the current governor did. It’s saying that we think there needs to be a balance of power. … We’ve been, in my opinion and that of many others, unjustly restrained by our inability to call ourselves into special session to deal with emergency powers and appropriation of public funds.”
“The whole purpose of this deals with the issue of should one individual be able to shut down our businesses, say … you should be locked up at home,” Winder said. “I think it’s important that this amendment move forward. Is it perfect? No. … But it is a process, it is a way that the Legislature can be a partner, can maintain its constitutional responsibilities in extraordinary times, especially those that have gone on now for almost a year.”
No members of the public signed up to testify on the proposed constitutional amendment.
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, said, “First of all, I strongly support the ability of the Idaho Legislature to call itself back into special session.” He said the “vast majority of states in the United States either have full-time legislatures, or part-time legislatures that can call themselves back into session. We are an outlier, a tiny minority, not having the ability to call ourselves into session, and we do need the ability to do that. The question, of course, is is this the right constitutional amendment.” He said, “We need an amendment that does more than react to what’s been happening over the last 11 months. This constitutional amendment will be in our Constitution for a very long time if it passes, could be a century or more, certainly decades. And it needs to work in all times and circumstances.”
Burgoyne said the amendment raises “the very real prospect of the Legislature becoming a de facto full-time rather than part-time citizen legislature. ... I think we run the risk of having special sessions that amount to no more than political grandstanding” in election years. He pointed to the frequent special sessions held in neighboring Oregon as an example.
“I’m not going to be able to support HJR 1, but I can support an amendment which brings us back into session with appropriate sideboards,” Burgoyne said. “I think that everyone just needs to step back and understand that our future is not necessarily defined by the last 11 months, and think about what this state needs after we’re gone. … I think we can do better, and I think we must do better.”
Winder said, “This won’t go on the ballot until 2022, and we do have one more legislative session to deal with” any further issues regarding it.
Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, moved to send HJR 1 to the full Senate with a recommendation that it “do pass,” and Sen. Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs, seconded the motion. Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, said, “If it was more tightly worded, I do think we could get it to the finish line. … I want to fight a battle that we think we can win. … It just has to be tighter for me, and I won’t be able to support the legislation.”
Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, the Senate assistant majority leader, said, “I would like to have this be tighter, but more importantly, I would like to get a question out to the voters. … We are the body that proposes constitutional amendments. … I think the people will be able to respond.”
The three "no" votes were from Sens. Guthrie, Stennett and Burgoyne.