A bipartisan group of Idaho lawmakers is hoping to eliminate property tax exemptions on buildings or land owned by a public entity that’s then leased to a private business or person, writes Boise State Public Radio reporter James Dawson. Such a change would need to be made in the state constitution, he notes.
If approved, new money collected under this proposed amendment could only be used to reduce levy rates on all properties, both residential and commercial, in these taxing districts.
“This is a first step. There’s no increase in local budgets and it’s allocated to property tax relief,” said Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, who’s sponsoring the amendment, along with House Majority Leader Mike Moyle and Rep. Steven Harris.
Gannon said that could be as much as a 2% property tax reduction in Boise and between a 1 and 1.5% cut in Ada County. But he said it’s tough to get an accurate count because many of these properties have never been assessed by county officials.
Right now, land owned by the state, cities, counties and other governments is exempt from property tax. Thirty-five properties owned by Boise Airport have some kind of exemption, Gannon said.
One example would be land where a gas station is located directly next to and is owned by the airport. The building itself is owned by Airport Chevron Inc. and was valued at nearly $1.2 million last year -- which is taxed -- but the land is excluded, according to property records.
In another case, state officials bought the former Hewlett-Packard campus in west Boise in 2017 for $110 million, which Gannon said yanked about $800,000 from local property tax rolls.
Lawmakers have made it clear that they plan to take some kind of action this legislative session to curb rising property taxes across the state. You can see Dawson's full report here at BoiseStatePublicRadio.org.