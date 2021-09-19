Boise Depot bell tower angle

The Boise Depot, one of the sites that rang its bells in unison on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 in honor of "Constitution Day" in Idaho

 Boise Depot

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Bells rang throughout the city of Boise on Friday at 2 p.m. in honor of Constitution Day and Citizenship Day, which is celebrated annually on Sept. 17. Friday also kicked off Constitution Week, which runs Sept. 17-23, writes Idaho Press reporter Jordan Unger. Together, the day and week are meant to celebrate the Constitution and the rights of citizenship enjoyed by the people of the United States.

Bells rang at the state Capitol, area churches, and at the historic Boise Depot. Libraries also have set up displays to educate people about the Constitution.

Among Constitution Day activities in Boise on Friday was an in-depth panel discussion on the Constitution and First Amendment rights, sponsored by the Idaho Law Foundation and Attorneys for Civic Education that drew more than 500 viewers online, along with more than 100 in person at the state Capitol’s Lincoln Auditorium. The event was entitled, “Democracy in the Age of Social Media: Civic Discourse, Ethics and the First Amendment.”

Panelists included attorneys, professors and journalists, and the discussion was moderated by Boise Attorney Deb Grasham. It is available for viewing in full, without charge, at idahoptv.org/insession. Click on "Archive," then scroll down to "Other Presentations." It's listed as "Attorneys for Civic Education Meeting."

You can read Unger's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or look for it in Saturday's Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments