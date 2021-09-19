Bells rang throughout the city of Boise on Friday at 2 p.m. in honor of Constitution Day and Citizenship Day, which is celebrated annually on Sept. 17. Friday also kicked off Constitution Week, which runs Sept. 17-23, writes Idaho Press reporter Jordan Unger. Together, the day and week are meant to celebrate the Constitution and the rights of citizenship enjoyed by the people of the United States.
Bells rang at the state Capitol, area churches, and at the historic Boise Depot. Libraries also have set up displays to educate people about the Constitution.
Among Constitution Day activities in Boise on Friday was an in-depth panel discussion on the Constitution and First Amendment rights, sponsored by the Idaho Law Foundation and Attorneys for Civic Education that drew more than 500 viewers online, along with more than 100 in person at the state Capitol’s Lincoln Auditorium. The event was entitled, “Democracy in the Age of Social Media: Civic Discourse, Ethics and the First Amendment.”
Panelists included attorneys, professors and journalists, and the discussion was moderated by Boise Attorney Deb Grasham. It is available for viewing in full, without charge, at idahoptv.org/insession. Click on "Archive," then scroll down to "Other Presentations." It's listed as "Attorneys for Civic Education Meeting."
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!