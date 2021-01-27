There was no vote this morning in the Senate State Affairs Committee on SJR 101, the anti-drug constitutional amendment proposed by Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle. Public testimony on the measure was concluded on Monday; today, Grow was scheduled to give his closing remarks before the committee vote. Instead, he told the panel, "We have an issue that's come up, so would like to continue this 'til Friday if we may." Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, asked unanimous consent to continue the matter to Friday, and the committee unanimously agreed.
SJR 101 would amend the Idaho Constitution to forbid the state from ever legalizing any psychoactive drug that wasn't already legal in the state as of July 1, 2021, and also approved by the FDA and prescribed by a physician. It's aimed at foreclosing any possibility of Idaho voters by initiative -- or future legislatures -- legalizing marijuana for medical or recreational use, as all but one of Idaho's neighboring states already have done.
Grow initially said he wanted to "lock in" Idaho's drug laws where they stood in 2020 to "keep Idaho Idaho." The proposal does that for most of Idaho's drug laws, but cites the list of Schedule I and II controlled substances as it exists on July 1, 2021, allowing for lawmakers this year to possibly legalize industrial hemp or make other changes. After that date, the amendment says substances could be added to the list but not removed.