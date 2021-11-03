Last night's election results in Idaho school board races were mixed, Idaho Education News reports, with some conservative activists' moves to target the board positions leading to victory, and others going down to defeat. The result will be a string of board shakeups after a contentious election, including in the Treasure Valley, write reporters Kevin Richert and Blake Jones.
West Ada. In the state’s largest school district, Lori Ann Frasure and Angie Redford — candidates endorsed by the local GOP in the nonpartisan race — beat out their Democrat-backed opponents, albeit by different margins. Frasure defeated Brent Hart with 64% of the vote, and Redford defeated Anita Beckman with 54%. Here are more details about these candidates.
Nampa. A trio of candidates who campaigned on opposition to mask mandates, critical race theory and universal social-emotional learning won out and will make up the majority of the district’s five-member board come Jan. 1. Brook Taylor (63%), Jeff Kirkman (65%) and Tracey Pearson (66%) all captured nearly two-thirds of the vote Tuesday. Their opponents — Sarah Riley, Patrick Tanner and Chandra Reyna, respectively — were all making their first runs for public office. Here are more details about these candidates.
In addition to their politically charged platforms, Kirkman and Pearson had engaged with the Idaho Freedom Foundation, a conservative group, as the only candidates in Nampa or West Ada to complete surveys focused on the Foundation’s choice education issues.
Caldwell. Trish Robertson beat Britany Gish with 58% of ballots. Gish had campaigned on a conservative platform, decrying sex education, mask mandates and critical race theory.
Kuna. Teacher Kim Nixon survived a challenge from GOP-backed Mike Ambler, pulling 55% of the vote. But fellow incumbent Sallie Ann McArthur was ousted by Kyrsti Bruce, who took 40% of the vote in a three-candidate race. McArthur was next closest, with 35%, while Eleanor Hurst pulled 25%.
Middleton. The Middleton board will change shape after challengers prevailed over incumbents in both races. Cynthia Powell beat trustee Kirk Adams with 58% support, and Jay Clark defeated trustee Aleisha McConkie with 54%.
Vallivue. Board chair Jeff Forsberg took only 15% of the vote and will be replaced by Clay Christensen, who took 63%. Christensen’s fellow challenger, Jackie Groves, also beat out Forsberg, with 22% of ballots.
The EdNews report includes a statewide look at school district election results; among them: The West Ada School district supplemental levy passed with 52% support; an openly anti-Semitic candidate for the Post Falls School Board who had been endorsed by the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee lost in a race that drew national attention; and two members of Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s education task force were trounced at the polls in eastern Idaho. You can read Richert's and Jones' full report here at idahoednews.org,