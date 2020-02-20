At 130 years old, the Idaho Constitution was showing its age, writes Bill Manny of Idaho Public Television. Its binding was broken, its pages dirty and dog-eared. Some were torn, a few even loose. In 2018, the Idaho State Historical Society decided the constitution needed some serious TLC. The Foundation for Idaho History raised $25,000 to have the constitution undergo a thorough repair and cleaning at the University of Utah.
Today the constitution is repaired and rebound, with a handsome goatskin cover. Gov. Brad Little welcomed the constitution back to Idaho this week. The document that sparked Idaho statehood, created its government and guaranteed Idahoans their rights goes on public display beginning March 10 at the Idaho State Archives in Boise.
Now that it’s cleaned and restored, it’s easy to see that the Idaho constitution is not a stack of paper gathering dust on a shelf, Manny writes. “It is a living document and it has serious relevance to what we do,” Magistrate Judge Michael Oths told Idaho Public Television. “It’s the framework for all of our laws." You can read Manny's full story here at postregister.com, or pick up the Friday edition of the Idaho Press.