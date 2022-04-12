Idaho’s 2nd District congressman and his GOP primary challenger are each claiming that they’ve been more supportive of former President Donald Trump than their opponent, engaging in campaign mailers and TV ads in a sort of “who’s the Trumpiest” contest.
In a campaign mailer sent out across the 2nd Congressional District this week, GOP Rep. Mike Simpson’s campaign altered a photo to depict primary challenger Bryan Smith in a “#NEVERTRUMP” hat and proclaimed, “Bryan Smith donated money to President Trump’s opponents. He even opposed Trump when he became the nominee at the 2016 Republican National Convention.”
Not mentioned: That Smith was a pledged delegate for Ted Cruz at the convention, required to cast his vote for Cruz, who had won Idaho; while still at the convention, he and fellow delegate Doyle Beck posed with a “Trump” sign and threw their support to Trump as the nominee.
Also, while Smith donated $500 to Rand Paul and $1,000 to Cruz in 2015, he contributed $12,900 to Trump in 2020 and was a Trump delegate that year.
In a TV ad airing in the Twin Falls and Idaho Falls TV markets, Smith says of Simpson, “RINO Mike Simpson? He called Trump unfit to be President.”
Simpson made those comments in October of 2016 after the release of the Access Hollywood tape, in which Trump boasted about groping women, and declined to endorse Trump that year.
Not mentioned: Simpson later became a Trump supporter based on Trump’s policies in office, defended Trump and twice opposed his impeachment, and both endorsed and was endorsed by Trump in 2020.
“I support him, and I appreciate the hard work that he’s done,” Simpson told the Idaho Falls Post Register in May of 2020.
“We’re seeing both candidates really attacking the other for not supporting Trump enough,” said Boise Sate University political scientist Jaclyn Kettler, “and also trying to demonstrate how they think they’ve been supporters of Trump.”