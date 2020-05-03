At the North Idaho Correctional Institution in Cottonwood,which houses up to 414 inmates in four housing units, one of the four units has lacked running water for months. State prison officials said the situation is due to a bathroom renovation project that's behind schedule; about 120 men are housed in the unit. The Idaho ACLU is investigating complaints about the lack of running water and a lack of social distancing at NICI.
"Obviously this rises to the level of life-threatening, and so it's something that we began to investigate pretty much immediately after we heard about a lack of running water in Unit 4 during this pandemic," said ACLU of Idaho Legal Director Ritchie Eppink. "We have an airborne pandemic that requires people to wash themselves and surfaces constantly, stay away from each other, and none of the people in Cottonwood who are prisoners and probably many staff who are accessing Unit 4 … have the ability to do any of those things in a way that makes any sense right now."
