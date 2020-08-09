Students rattled by the abrupt closure of Concordia University School of Law in Boise are asking the Idaho attorney general to step in on their behalf, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. In July, a dozen Concordia Law students filed a complaint and request for intervention with Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office, citing “significant harm” from the school’s permanent closure, announced June 25 after a deal to affiliate with Concordia University, St. Paul, fell through.
The students’ complaint calls for Concordia in Boise to follow through on its “teach-out plan” to assist the 147 students left in limbo by the closure. The complaint urges the Idaho Attorney General’s Office to appoint an independent trustee to manage Concordia School of Law “for the benefit of all its creditors, including students.”
