Codi Galloway cropped

Codi Galloway

 State of Idaho

A formal complaint was filed Monday against state Rep. Codi Galloway and the West Ada School District over the district sending out more than 700 digital flyers promoting a planned fundraiser for Galloway’s Senate campaign at a public school that subsequently was canceled amid legal questions, and instead moved to a private location.

Erik Berg, chairman of the Ada County Democratic Party, filed the complaint with the offices of Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts and Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

