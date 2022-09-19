A formal complaint was filed Monday against state Rep. Codi Galloway and the West Ada School District over the district sending out more than 700 digital flyers promoting a planned fundraiser for Galloway’s Senate campaign at a public school that subsequently was canceled amid legal questions, and instead moved to a private location.
Erik Berg, chairman of the Ada County Democratic Party, filed the complaint with the offices of Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts and Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.
Both offices confirmed Monday that they had received the complaint, and declined to comment further.
Galloway did not respond to a request for comment from the Idaho Press on Monday. West Ada spokesman Greg Wilson said the district hadn’t yet received a copy of the complaint.
“We felt that it was something that the attorney general and the prosecutor needed to look into,” Berg told the Idaho Press on Monday afternoon. “I hope the prosecutor and the attorney general take a good look into it and … see what happened and make sure that candidates understand what they’re allowed to do and what they’re not allowed to do.”
A 2018 Idaho law forbids public property or resources from being used for candidates’ campaigns, specifically including computer systems or software. Galloway, a current Republican state representative from Boise, is running for the Senate, and defeated five-term GOP incumbent Sen. Fred Martin in the May primary.
Galloway had scheduled a “Daddy-Daughter Dance” at Centennial High School on Saturday as a fundraiser for her Senate campaign. Galloway also requested, and the school district sent out, more than 700 electronic flyers advertising the “Daddy-Daughter Dance” to all households with students at the Spalding STEM Academy in the district.